9-1-1's Peter Krause Teamed With ER's Julianna Margulies For This Forgotten Sci-Fi Show

Peter Krause is best known for his role as Bobby Nash, the heroic fire chief on "9-1-1," but not many people remember his turn as a distraught detective contending with supernatural forces on Syfy's "The Lost Room." A miniseries consisting of three episodes, 2006's "The Lost Room" stars Krause alongside Julianna Margulies, known to many as Carol Hathaway on "ER," who appears here as a member of a secret organization. The series sees Krause's Joe Miller trying to find his daughter after she vanished into the Room — a motel room that vanished from existence in the 1960s following a mysterious incident known only as the Event. Joe's daughter, Anna, is played by another recognizable star — a young Elle Fanning.

The series puts Joe on a mission to find his daughter by tracking down the Objects, a series of items from the Room that were imbued with powers by the Event. In order to save his daughter, Krause's Joe teams up with Margulies' Jennifer Bloom. Legion, the group to which Jennifer belongs, is committed to locating all the Objects and finding a way to destroy them. While Legion is attempting to destroy the Objects for the good of humanity, other groups have emerged, attempting to use the Objects for their own selfish ends or in acts of cult-like dedication.

Despite the rich lore and compelling mysteries concocted by "The Lost Room," as well as broadly positive reviews, the series' relatively short run has left it largely forgotten.