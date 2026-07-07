Monica Raymund's First Major TV Role Was On Tim Roth's Fox Crime Drama

Before playing head paramedic Gabby Dawson in NBC's "Chicago Fire," Monica Raymund detected lies with ease in Tim Roth's 2009 crime drama "Lie to Me." The compelling procedural followed Dr. Cal Lightman (Roth) and his team of deception experts as they found savvy ways to solve puzzling cases.

The series went on for three seasons at Fox and became Raymund's first major acting job on TV. "'Lie To Me' was really difficult because I was learning on the fly and was still finding my footing. I had no idea how to act in front of a camera, so I was constantly adjusting to each note and trying to retain all the improvements and failures," she told My Entertainment World in 2015.

In "Lie To Me," Roth's Lightman is rough around the edges, but the best clinical psychologist there is when it comes to cracking cases. His relationship with Ria Torres (Raymund) is tense at first because she is a natural on the job but lacks proper training, but Lightman comes to the understanding that her instincts are a valuable asset to the team. "I think Lightman needs Torres in a way that he maybe wasn't aware of," Raymund told IGN ahead of Season 2's release.