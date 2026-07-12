Yellowstone's 'Indian Relay' Episode Is Based On A Real-Life Event

Although "Yellowstone" didn't get every detail about Montana living right, there were times when it offered a quick (but authentic) glimpse into Native American culture. Season 2's "Touching Your Enemy" took a bold detour from the usual Dutton drama as Monica (Kelsey Asbille) and her students join her physical therapist Martin (Martin Sensmeier) at an "Indian Relay" practice. As Martin explains, the event pays homage to native coming-of-age traditions.

"Becoming a man requires bravery witnessed by others," Martin says. "Not just words, actions." This wasn't just writer Taylor Sheridan making stuff up. The Indian Relay is an actual event held by several tribes across the Rocky Mountain West. Teams from reservations in not just Montana, but also Idaho, Wyoming, Washington, Oregon, and the Dakotas (as well as Canada) are a part of this tradition. In the relay, riders mount their horses bareback, take a lap, and then lunge off their steeds, only to then hop onto another one and do it all again. All of this is done without protective gear.

While the practice's roots extend back hundreds of years, the modern Indian Relay began in the early 20th century. The sport was initially confined to reservations, though it was eventually organized into a large-scale event to unite Native American competitors, all aiming for that "Indian Relay National Champion" title.

The sport has gotten so popular that it was the subject of a 2013 documentary, aptly titled "Indian Relay." As Martin notes on "Yellowstone," the relay has only gotten bigger over time, with multi-day competitions now held annually in Wyoming.