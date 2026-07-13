Why The Pitt's Noah Wyle Stayed On ER After His Original Co-Stars Had All Left

Noah Wyle starred as a main cast member on "ER" longer than anyone else on the show. His character, John Carter, had already transformed from a green med student to a confident, experienced doctor by the end of Season 8, but Wyle stuck around as a series regular for three more seasons. "I still feel like there's a lot to say and do with this character," Wyle told Desert News in 2002, as Season 8 was wrapping up. "In some ways, his onion has been peeled quite a bit and in other areas it hasn't."

In an interview with UPI the same year, Wyle added that "ER" didn't restrict him from starring in films alongside the show, which he said was "the only frustration an actor in a long-running series can have — the need to do some variety." He continued, "They've been very smart with me, about letting me do the things I want because it's ensured my longevity."

Meanwhile, other original main cast members did find the show's long, intense production schedule too restrictive. George Clooney left in Season 5 to focus on film, while Julianna Margulies left after Season 6 so she could pursue a wider range of film, theatre, and TV roles. Sherry Stringfield felt like it was time to go even sooner. She told Entertainment Weekly that she left in Season 3 in part because she found the show's schedule too demanding. "It was about having a full-bodied life and getting out before I felt I'd sacrificed so much to get somewhere that I couldn't afford to leave," she said. "I'm from the theater. I never wanted to be a star."