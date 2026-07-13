Why The Pitt's Noah Wyle Stayed On ER After His Original Co-Stars Had All Left
Noah Wyle starred as a main cast member on "ER" longer than anyone else on the show. His character, John Carter, had already transformed from a green med student to a confident, experienced doctor by the end of Season 8, but Wyle stuck around as a series regular for three more seasons. "I still feel like there's a lot to say and do with this character," Wyle told Desert News in 2002, as Season 8 was wrapping up. "In some ways, his onion has been peeled quite a bit and in other areas it hasn't."
In an interview with UPI the same year, Wyle added that "ER" didn't restrict him from starring in films alongside the show, which he said was "the only frustration an actor in a long-running series can have — the need to do some variety." He continued, "They've been very smart with me, about letting me do the things I want because it's ensured my longevity."
Meanwhile, other original main cast members did find the show's long, intense production schedule too restrictive. George Clooney left in Season 5 to focus on film, while Julianna Margulies left after Season 6 so she could pursue a wider range of film, theatre, and TV roles. Sherry Stringfield felt like it was time to go even sooner. She told Entertainment Weekly that she left in Season 3 in part because she found the show's schedule too demanding. "It was about having a full-bodied life and getting out before I felt I'd sacrificed so much to get somewhere that I couldn't afford to leave," she said. "I'm from the theater. I never wanted to be a star."
Noah Wyle finally left the main cast of ER after 11 seasons
In 2004, Noah Wyle explained to Today his decision to stick around for the upcoming Season 11: "I find the job extremely gratifying," he said, "and the storylines are still exciting and in keeping with the character's continuity."
However, by 2005, Wyle had decided it was time for him to go. "This is like any long-term relationship," he told Soap Opera Digest. "You fall in and out of love with it systematically over the decade. There have been periods of time where of course I wanted to go. But overall, I enjoyed every second."
Wyle noted that he was contracted to appear in "eight more performances over the next two seasons" of "ER," a plan that only half worked out. His character does indeed receive a four-episode arc in Season 12, but he doesn't return again until the final season of "ER," Season 15. Wyle implied that he had the option to still be officially billed as a series regular despite his low episode count in Season 12, but he chose not to. "I wasn't going to stay on the posters and in the opening titles and only do eight shows," Wyle said.
Noah Wyle left ER but doesn't plan to leave The Pitt just yet
"ER" and Noah Wyle's new hit medical drama, "The Pitt," share a willingness to shake up the cast. The HBO Max series surprised fans after Season 1 by announcing that Dr. Collins (Tracy Ifeachor) would leave the show, and surprised them again during Season 2 with the news that Dr. Samira Mohan (Supriya Ganesh) would not return for Season 3. "Emergency rooms have a high revolving door," Noah Wyle told Variety. "As always, we try to bring in new characters or promote from within as we go through these cast changes and try to keep the storylines fresh."
Wyle's own character, Dr. Robby, spends much of Season 2 struggling with suicidal ideation, hinting at points that he might never return to the hospital. If Robby does indeed die, it wouldn't be too far from how Anthony Edwards, the second-longest-lasting original "ER" main cast member, went out. Edwards felt burnt out after eight seasons of production, so the show killed his character off with a terminal brain tumor.
Noah Wyle told TVLine after the Season 2 finale that he plans to continue as the show's lead. "Robby is going to be coming back in a very different place emotionally," he said about Season 3. When asked by TV Insider about his long-term future on the show in April 2025, Wyle told viewers he'd continue playing Dr. Robby "as long as you'll have me."