The Pitt's Noah Wyle: After Uncovering Robby's Trauma, Season 3 Will Show How 'Doctors Benefit From Being Patients'

Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch could no longer outrun what had been building inside him by the end of "The Pitt" Season 2.

The reveal in Episode 13 that he was abandoned by his mother reframed why Robby has struggled to let people in — and why so many of his relationships have been short-lived. After confirming his suicidal ideations to Duke in Episode 14, he made a more personal disclosure to Dr. Samira Mohan in Episode 15, quietly taking stock of the life he once imagined for himself: a wife, children, even something as simple as a piece of land with a pond to skate on in the winter. Instead, he was forced to confront the life he's actually living.

When Samira told him it was "never too late," Robby pressed her on whether that belief applied only to him, or to her as well. And when she asked whether the future he described was real or simply something he said to make a point, he responded with only a shrug, an ambiguous answer that nevertheless suggested some truth.

Then came his admission to Dr. Jack Abbott: "The most important things I've ever done in my life have been in this hospital. Nothing will ever matter more than what I've done in this hospital, but it's killing me." From there, he gave voice to something even more unsettling: that the cumulative weight of every loss he's witnessed may be eroding him in ways he can no longer endure. But rather than find a way to cope, he seemed prepared to run from it permanently, because he could see no other way out.

Duke had asked Robby whether that was the final lesson he wanted to impart to these kids. Even after Langdon confronted him in the finale, it remained unclear whether he intended to seek help. Then came his final scene with Baby Jane Doe, in which he turned on a lullaby, swaddled her, and spoke to her as much as to himself, acknowledging his own abandonment while offering the reassurance he's never quite been able to give himself.

Until now.

In a post-mortem interview with TVLine, Noah Wyle unpacks that turning point, reflects on Robby's long-simmering abandonment issues, and previews how Season 3 will force him to reckon with the idea that doctors don't just treat trauma, they carry it, and whether he's going to let it keep consuming him.