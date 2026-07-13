Lost's Creators Staged A Fake Scene To Protect The Series Finale From Leaks

Before the "Lost" finale's accidentally-misleading closing credits rolled, the series ended with the characters reunited in a church. The church existed not in the real world or in heaven, but in a sort of purgatory designed for the cast to find closure. The "Lost" showrunners didn't want any fans finding out about the ending ahead of time, however, so they came up with a plan to throw them off the scent.

"We were really concerned about anybody figuring out what was going to be happening in the big church scene," co-showrunner, Carlton Cuse, told Vulture in 2021. "So during production we hired two extras that looked like Sun and Jin and we put them in wedding clothes and we put them outside the church. And we were taking them in and out in a way that any paparazzi or people that were trying to figure out what's going on would think that we were staging Sun and Jin's wedding."

Yunjin Kim, who played Sun, had no memory of a lookalike extra on the set, but Jorge Garcia (who played Hugo "Hurley" Reyes) did. He recalled the crew referring to the church scene as "Sun's wedding, even though we knew that wasn't anything that was going to go on in it." When Kim was told about the trick, she remarked, "Wow. I had no idea that was happening. They didn't tell us anything we didn't need to know."