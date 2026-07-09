MobLand Sets Season 2 Premiere Date — Tom Hardy's Harry Gets Back To Rough Business In First Trailer
Though it'll surely have dire consequences for all involved, we can't help but celebrate a development that's at the center of MobLand's newly released Season 2 trailer: Maeve and Conrad are free once more!
As fans of the Paramount+ series will recall, the matriarch and patriarch of the Harrigan crime dynasty ended Season 1 of the drama behind bars. But in the teaser trailer the streamer put out Thursday, we see Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan's characters living large — and committed armed felonies — unfettered by the laws of man.
"We are the Harrigans!" Conrad shouts in the video above, ostensibly to a room full of people he's just shot up. "Don't know the name? Then Google us!"
The crime drama's sophomore run will get underway on Friday, Sept. 18, TVLine has learned.
The trailer above also shows Tom Hardy's Harry explaining the demanding Harrigans to someone he's holding captive. "I'm under a lot of pressure," he says.
Where did Season 1 leave Harry and the Harrigans?
Paramount+ renewed "MobLand" for a second season in June 2025, not long after the Season 1 finale was released. In that season-closing hour, Maeve and Conrad were thrown in jail, the Harrigan family rat was revealed, and Harry ended the episode with a knife in his chest — put there by his wife, Jan (played by Joanne Froggatt).
Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes. In it, per the official logline: "The Harrigans struggle to show a unified front as rising rivals threaten their fractured criminal empire — and Harry Da Souza, their street-smart and formidable 'fixer', must walk a dangerous tightrope when tensions within the family intensify. As violence spills into every corner of their lives, loyalties snap, safety proves temporary, and the battle for power leaves no room for mercy."
Though Paramount+ has yet to renew the series for a third season, the production recently made news for reported behind-the-scenes drama that led to the alleged exit of star/executive producer Tom Hardy ahead of Season 3. A later report, however, said that tensions had been smoothed, and Hardy would, indeed, be part of the show if it returns for a third season.
Press PLAY on the video above to watch the teaser trailer, then hit the comments: Do you plan to watch "MobLand" Season 2?