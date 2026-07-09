Though it'll surely have dire consequences for all involved, we can't help but celebrate a development that's at the center of MobLand's newly released Season 2 trailer: Maeve and Conrad are free once more!

As fans of the Paramount+ series will recall, the matriarch and patriarch of the Harrigan crime dynasty ended Season 1 of the drama behind bars. But in the teaser trailer the streamer put out Thursday, we see Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan's characters living large — and committed armed felonies — unfettered by the laws of man.

"We are the Harrigans!" Conrad shouts in the video above, ostensibly to a room full of people he's just shot up. "Don't know the name? Then Google us!"

The crime drama's sophomore run will get underway on Friday, Sept. 18, TVLine has learned.

The trailer above also shows Tom Hardy's Harry explaining the demanding Harrigans to someone he's holding captive. "I'm under a lot of pressure," he says.