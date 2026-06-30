Tom Hardy To Return To MobLand Season 3 After All
Turns out, you really never can leave the Mob(land).
Tom Hardy will be a part of a potential "MobLand" Season 3, per Deadline, despite earlier reports that he'd exited the Paramount+ series amid behind-the-scenes drama.
A rep for Paramount+ had no comment. TVLine has reached out to Hardy and 101 Studios for comment.
In May, news broke that Hardy would not return to the Guy Ritchie crime drama he headlines alongside Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren. (Hardy also is an executive producer.) At the time, reports claimed that Hardy allegedly had friction with "MobLand" producers including Jez Butterworth and David Glasser and didn't love that the series was turning into more of an ensemble production rather than a story centered on his character, crime-family fixer Harry Da Souza. In addition, Hardy reportedly kept his co-stars Brosnan and Mirren — who play Conrad and Maeve Harrigan, the patriarch and matriarch of the crime family for whom Harry works — waiting for him on set.
In a June interview, though, Mirren voiced her support for Hardy. "I love Tom. I think he's the most amazing actor," Mirren she said, adding that she'd work with him again "in a heartbeat."
She added: "As long as what's on the screen is fantastic, I'm totally chilled with whatever, however anyone gets there. Tom is a very special person. He's got the kindest heart and he's just, I think he's absolutely remarkable. So my support of him is genuine and heartfelt."
What changed for Tom Hardy and the MobLand Powers That Be?
Deadline reports that, after the situation cooled down, Tom Hardy, Jez Butterworth and David Glasser met in London and came to an understanding about how to keep Hardy in the mix for a potential third season. Producer Guy Ritchie also reportedly was involved in the smoothing-over summit.
"MobLand" received a Season 2 renewal from Paramount+ in June 2025; the sophomore run is scheduled to begin streaming sometime in 2026, executive producer/director Guy Ritchie has said. Though a Season 3 writers' room reportedly is open, TVLine hears that Paramount+ has not yet made any decisions about a renewal.
Are you happy to hear that Hardy will be back if "MobLand" continues? Hit the comments, and let us know!