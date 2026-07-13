This Controversial Seinfeld Episode Was Once Banned From The Show's Syndication Deal

A week before the series aired what's often deemed one of the worst TV finales of all time, "Seinfeld" released an episode that was controversial for different reasons: "The Puerto Rican Day," which featured Kramer (Michael Richards) accidentally lighting a Puerto Rican flag on fire and then stomping on it. The stomping was intended to put out the fire, but paradegoers didn't know that. They chased after Kramer and later threw Jerry's car down a stairwell. Kramer remarked about the chaos, "It's like this every day in Puerto Rico."

While it often ranks on lists of "Seinfeld" episodes that have aged terribly, for some Puerto Rican viewers, the episode was terrible from day one. "It is unacceptable that the Puerto Rican flag be used by 'Seinfeld' as a stage prop under any circumstances," said Manuel Mirabal, president of the National Puerto Rican Coalition, to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "The flag is a symbol of a proud people and a standard of honor ... it is nothing to laugh about or disrespect." In the week after the episode aired, protesters demonstrated at the Rockefeller Center in Manhattan where NBC is based.

NBC quickly apologized for the episode, clarifying that "the broad comedy of 'Seinfeld' does not in any way take away from the respect we have for the Puerto Rican flag.” A few weeks later, NBC announced they wouldn't play the controversial episode during the show's reruns. It would take over four years before NBC allowed the episode to be included in syndication.