Save The Dates: The Gentlemen Season 2, Heartstopper Special, And More
After more than two years, "The Gentlemen" are coming back.
Netflix's action-comedy starring Theo James will return for Season 2 on Thursday, September 3, the streamer has announced. Season 1 dropped back in March 2024.
Created by Guy Ritchie (and based on his 2019 film), "The Gentlemen" stars James as Eddie Horniman, a former Army captain who unexpectedly inherits his late father's estate... and the criminal empire that apparently comes with it. Season 2, which spans eight hour-long episodes, will follow Eddie and Susie (Kaya Scodelario) as they drive to expand their criminal enterprise, but "the decisions Bobby (Ray Winstone) is making seem to be increasingly unsound," the official logline teases. "Now Eddie and Susie must decide whether to take action or risk losing it all, but unfettered ambition never ends well."
Joely Richardson and Vinnie Jones return to reprise their Season 1 roles, joined by new cast additions like "Downton Abbey" alum Hugh Bonneville. Plus, Netflix has released a teaser trailer for the sophomore run, which you can watch above.
In other scheduling news...
* Netflix will release the behind-the-scenes special "Heartstopper: Ending on a Hi" on Friday, July 24, one week after the finale movie "Heartstopper Forever" lands on the streamer on July 17. Drawing on unseen archival footage, candid interviews, and fan voices, the special "charts the show's creative journey, cultural impact, and lasting legacy — a love letter to the community it brought together," per the official logline.
* The romantic comedy "You, Me & Tuscany," starring Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page, will stream exclusively on Peacock beginning Friday, August 7.
* Prime Video has released a trailer for the coming-of-age drama "Sterling Point," premiering Wednesday, August 5. Ella Rubin ("Gossip Girl") stars as 17-year-old Annie Jacobson. "Raised in New York City with her twin brother (Keen Ruffalo) and loving adoptive father (Jay Duplass), Annie's life takes a turn when she inherits her mysterious grandfather's island in Canada," per the official logline. "There, she finds new friends, budding romances, and untold family secrets."
* Paramount+ has released a trailer for Season 2 of former BET+ original "Diarra From Detroit," premiering with two episodes on July 29, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through the September 9 finale.