Save The Dates: The Gentlemen Season 2, Heartstopper Special, And More

After more than two years, "The Gentlemen" are coming back.

Netflix's action-comedy starring Theo James will return for Season 2 on Thursday, September 3, the streamer has announced. Season 1 dropped back in March 2024.

Created by Guy Ritchie (and based on his 2019 film), "The Gentlemen" stars James as Eddie Horniman, a former Army captain who unexpectedly inherits his late father's estate... and the criminal empire that apparently comes with it. Season 2, which spans eight hour-long episodes, will follow Eddie and Susie (Kaya Scodelario) as they drive to expand their criminal enterprise, but "the decisions Bobby (Ray Winstone) is making seem to be increasingly unsound," the official logline teases. "Now Eddie and Susie must decide whether to take action or risk losing it all, but unfettered ambition never ends well."

Joely Richardson and Vinnie Jones return to reprise their Season 1 roles, joined by new cast additions like "Downton Abbey" alum Hugh Bonneville. Plus, Netflix has released a teaser trailer for the sophomore run, which you can watch above.