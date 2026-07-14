Matthew Modine Thinks His Stranger Things Character Had His Own Superpowers

Matthew Modine developed his own special lore for his "Stranger Things" character, Dr. Brenner: Since Vecna is subject 001, "Papa" must be 000.

When one Instagram user praised Dr. Brenner's return to the show in Season 4, they couldn't help but wonder how the character survived his seemingly fatal attack by a Demogorgon. So, Modine responded with his own personal head canon. "I imagine #drbrenner had to possess some skills or powers himself." he wrote (via Reddit). "How else could he have started or led this program? He would have needed to convince someone that it was possible to train young people to develop their hidden potentials. So I imagined and suggest that #papa was — let's say — 000." According to Modine, Brenner's powers are what allowed him to save himself in both Season 1 and the massacre at Hawkins Lab.

Matthew Modine has been discussing this theory for a long time. In a 2022 interview with Men's Health, he elaborated on his belief that Brenner may possess abilities of his own. He believes this because Dr. Brenner not only survived the Demogorgon, but 001's attack alongside Eleven. He also points to the moment when Eleven attempts to use her powers against Brenner, only for him to respond, "You didn't think it'd be that easy, did you?"

Since the Duffers didn't discuss each character's history with the actors, it allowed them to color in their roles with their own imaginative details.