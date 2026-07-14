St. Elsewhere's Infamous Ending Shocked Fans, And Some Of The Show's Stars Thought It Was 'Terrible'

The final episode of "St. Elsewhere" is often listed among the worst ever TV show finales, and that's largely because of its closing scene: It reveals that the whole series took place in the imagination of an autistic boy staring at a snow globe. The boy is an alternate version of Tommy Westphall (Chad Allen), son of leading man Dr. Donald Westphall (Ed Flanders). The final shot before the credits roll is a slow zoom in on the snow globe, revealing a replica of St. Eligius Hospital inside.

A week after the episode aired, TV critic Eric Mink described receiving countless calls from the show's fans asking him, "What the heck was the ending of 'St. Elsewhere' about?" Mink spoke to the show's executive producer, Bruce Paltrow, who acknowledged the unhappy fans. "A lot of people found it very disturbing, and others were absolutely blown away," Paltrow said. "I'm delighted with those who liked it, and I'm very sorry about those who didn't."

In a 2012 retrospective published by Entertainment Weekly, several "St. Elsewhere" cast members offered their thoughts on the episode's reveal. "[The writers] wanted to do an ending to the show in a way so that it could never be brought back again," said Bonnie Bartlett, who played Ellen Craig. "They really wanted to kill the show. ... And I was very upset. I thought it was terrible."