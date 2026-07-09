Casting News: Alien: Earth Adds Another Game Of Thrones Alum, Baywatch Reboot Recruits A Marvel TV Vet, And More
Tyrion and Bronn from "Game of Thrones" are about to reunite.... in outer space.
Jerome Flynn, who played sellsword Bronn on the HBO fantasy epic, has joined the cast of FX's "Alien: Earth" for the upcoming Season 2, TVLine has learned. (His "Thrones" co-star Peter Dinklage also joined the "Alien: Earth" cast back in April.)
"Alien: Earth" has added two more familiar faces to its Season 2 cast as well: Sam Spruell ("A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"), who worked with "Alien: Earth" showrunner Noah Hawley on the latest season of "Fargo"; and comedy veteran Tracey Ullman ("Curb Your Enthusiasm"). No details on their characters have been released. Production on Season 2 is now underway in London.
A spin-off of the hit "Alien" film franchise, "Alien: Earth" stars Sydney Chandler as Wendy, a human-robot hybrid who snaps into action when a ship filled with dangerous alien specimens — including the iconic xenomorphs — crash-lands on Earth. Season 1 wrapped up last September. (Check out our chat with Hawley about the finale and Season 2 here.)
In other casting news...
* Fox's "Baywatch" reboot has added Blair Redford (who played Thunderbird on Fox's Marvel TV drama "The Gifted") to its cast in a "heavily recurring role," per Deadline. He'll play Hunter, a rugged camera guy who strikes up a romance with one of the lifeguards.
* Andrea Riseborough ("The Regime") will star opposite Jeremy Strong and Barry Pepper in Paramount+'s "9/12," a six-part limited series about ailing 9/11 first responders' legal fight for compensation. She'll play Molly, the resilient wife of Pepper's first responder Coach, "who is deeply concerned about her husband's health and family's future."
* Jimmy Tatro ("Home Economics") is in talks to join Skyler Gisondo in the live-action "Superman" spin-off "DC Crime," Deadline reports. He'd play Gorilla Grodd, "a hyper-intelligent telepathic ape who has sought to rule both the simian and human worlds, though the Flash has frequently thwarted his plans."
* The Netflix political thriller "The Lords' Day," starring Damson Idris, has added five to its cast, according to Deadline: Harry Lawtey ("Industry"), Gemma Whalen ("Game of Thrones"), Timothy Spall ("Wolf Hall"), Arsema Thomas ("Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story"), and Sophie Willan ("Ludwig").