Casting News: Alien: Earth Adds Another Game Of Thrones Alum, Baywatch Reboot Recruits A Marvel TV Vet, And More

Tyrion and Bronn from "Game of Thrones" are about to reunite.... in outer space.

Jerome Flynn, who played sellsword Bronn on the HBO fantasy epic, has joined the cast of FX's "Alien: Earth" for the upcoming Season 2, TVLine has learned. (His "Thrones" co-star Peter Dinklage also joined the "Alien: Earth" cast back in April.)

"Alien: Earth" has added two more familiar faces to its Season 2 cast as well: Sam Spruell ("A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"), who worked with "Alien: Earth" showrunner Noah Hawley on the latest season of "Fargo"; and comedy veteran Tracey Ullman ("Curb Your Enthusiasm"). No details on their characters have been released. Production on Season 2 is now underway in London.

A spin-off of the hit "Alien" film franchise, "Alien: Earth" stars Sydney Chandler as Wendy, a human-robot hybrid who snaps into action when a ship filled with dangerous alien specimens — including the iconic xenomorphs — crash-lands on Earth. Season 1 wrapped up last September. (Check out our chat with Hawley about the finale and Season 2 here.)