New Baywatch Teaser: Stephen Amell's Hobie Buchannon Leads The Lifeguards — And Yes, There's Slow-Motion Running

The lifeguards of "Baywatch" are back on duty — and running in slow motion. As the good Lord intended.

Fox has released a teaser for its forthcoming reboot — technically a sequel series, given that it centers on Hobie Buchannon, the now-grown son of Mitch Buchannon. Stephen Amell ("Arrow") follows in David Hasselhoff's footsteps as Baywatch captain, whose "world is turned upside down when his daughter, Charlie Vale (Jessica Belkin), shows up on his doorstep eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy," according to the official logline.

The newly released footage finds Baywatch's finest in all their swimsuit glory before teasing a scene in which Hobie and another lifeguard (played by Hassie Harrison) bond over the "best job in the world."