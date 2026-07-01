New Baywatch Teaser: Stephen Amell's Hobie Buchannon Leads The Lifeguards — And Yes, There's Slow-Motion Running
The lifeguards of "Baywatch" are back on duty — and running in slow motion. As the good Lord intended.
Fox has released a teaser for its forthcoming reboot — technically a sequel series, given that it centers on Hobie Buchannon, the now-grown son of Mitch Buchannon. Stephen Amell ("Arrow") follows in David Hasselhoff's footsteps as Baywatch captain, whose "world is turned upside down when his daughter, Charlie Vale (Jessica Belkin), shows up on his doorstep eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy," according to the official logline.
The newly released footage finds Baywatch's finest in all their swimsuit glory before teasing a scene in which Hobie and another lifeguard (played by Hassie Harrison) bond over the "best job in the world."
Everything We Know About the New Baywatch
The original "Baywatch" premiered on NBC in September 1989 but was canceled after a single season. Revived the following fall in first-run syndication, it went on to become a worldwide smash, ultimately running for 11 seasons through 2001.
It also spawned the short-lived spin-off "Baywatch Nights" — which famously began as a detective drama before reinventing itself as an "X-Files"-style sci-fi series in its second and final season — as well as a 2017 feature film adaptation starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Zac Efron.
The new "Baywatch," whose first season will consist of 12 episodes and premiere in January 2027 on Fox, is a direct continuation of the original series. Stephen Amell and Jessica Belkin star as father-daughter duo Hobie and Charlie, while fellow series regulars Hassie Harrison, Shay Mitchell, Thaddeus LaGrone, Noah Beck and Brooks Nader play Nat, Trina, Brad, Luke and Selene, respectively.
Original series star David Chokachi will reprise his role as Cody Madison, while Michael Bergin and Kelly Packard will guest-star as lifeguards Jack "J.D." Darius and April Giminski.