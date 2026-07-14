Why Ned Stark's Death Meant Game Of Thrones Had To Kill Robb Too, According To George R.R. Martin

The execution of Ned Stark (Sean Bean) in Season 1 of "Game of Thrones" shocked show-only viewers, but they could at least console themselves with the idea that Ned's son, Robb (Richard Madden), might avenge him. Instead, Robb himself dies two seasons later, while Ned's wife, Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley), is killed in the same sequence. "The Rains of Castamere" always ranks high on the list of best "Game of Thrones" episodes thanks to how devastated fans were by its final scene.

"I like my fiction to be unpredictable," said George R. R. Martin, author of the show's source material, to Entertainment Weekly. "I killed Ned because everybody thinks, 'He's the hero and, sure, he's going to get into trouble, but then he'll somehow get out of it.' The next predictable thing is to think his eldest son is going to rise up and avenge his father. Everybody is going to expect that. So immediately killing Robb became the next thing I had to do." This level of realism and giving actions serious consequences is a big reason "Game of Thrones" produced three of the best TV episodes ever on IMDb.

While the Red Wedding was acclaimed for its boldness, the massacre has also been criticized for being too depressing, to the point where some fans gave up on the series afterward. "People read books for different reasons. I respect that," Martin said. "But that's not the kind of fiction I write, in most cases. It's certainly not what 'A Song of Ice and Fire' is. It tries to be more realistic about what life is."