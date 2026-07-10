Ariana Grande Exits American Horror Story Season 13
Ariana Grande will not be making her "American Horror Story" debut in Season 13 after all. Deadline reports that the singer, who was originally announced as part of the next installment's cast, will no longer be able to film due to scheduling conflicts with her Eternal Sunshine Tour.
Grande was set to appear in her first season of "AHS" alongside a who's who of the franchise's heaviest hitters. In addition to Grande, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, and Jessica Lange were all among the names announced by series creator Ryan Murphy back in October 2025.
Many of the actors listed above have already been spotted filming scenes for Season 13, appropriately titled "13," on the streets of New York City. Paulson, Roberts, Sidibe, Grossman, and Frances Conroy were photographed on July 9 in their full "Coven" attire, joined by new additions Avantika ("Not Suitable For Work") and model Alex Consani.
Though "13" would have marked Grande's first season as an "AHS" cast member, she has worked with Murphy in the past. She famously portrayed Chanel No. 2 on Murphy's short-lived Fox comedy "Scream Queens," during which she live-tweeted her own death at the hands of the stab-happy Red Devil.
Everything we know about American Horror Story Season 13 so far
Ariana Grande may not be joining the cast of "American Horror Story: 13," but there is still plenty to look forward to when the new season premieres on Thursday, Sept. 24 (FX, 9/8c).
For starters, the cast is stacked: Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, Frances Conroy, John Carroll Lynch, Mat Fraser, Mena Suvari, and Jessica Lange are all confirmed to be reprising roles from previous seasons. Other familiar faces include Cara Delevigne and Charlie Carver.
In addition to Avantika and Alex Consani, both of whom were spotted filming alongside the "Coven" witches in New York, the franchise is also welcoming the following first-timers to its roster: legendary auteur John Waters, Paul Anthony Kelly ("Love Story"), Madeleine Petsch ("Riverdale"), Joey Pollari ("American Crime"), and Berto Colón ("Dutton Ranch"), among others.
As always, FX is keeping specific plot points close to the vest, but we do know that the season will involve a mysterious apartment building in Manhattan where we're certain that absolutely nothing supernatural, violent, or gratuitous will occur. And since Ryan Murphy confirmed that Miss Robichaux's School for Exceptional Young Ladies' set has been rebuilt, it's safe to assume that we'll also be returning to New Orleans.
Are you disappointed that Grande won't be joining "AHS" this season, or are you still excited to see everyone else? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.