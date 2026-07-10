Ariana Grande Exits American Horror Story Season 13

Ariana Grande will not be making her "American Horror Story" debut in Season 13 after all. Deadline reports that the singer, who was originally announced as part of the next installment's cast, will no longer be able to film due to scheduling conflicts with her Eternal Sunshine Tour.

Grande was set to appear in her first season of "AHS" alongside a who's who of the franchise's heaviest hitters. In addition to Grande, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, and Jessica Lange were all among the names announced by series creator Ryan Murphy back in October 2025.

Many of the actors listed above have already been spotted filming scenes for Season 13, appropriately titled "13," on the streets of New York City. Paulson, Roberts, Sidibe, Grossman, and Frances Conroy were photographed on July 9 in their full "Coven" attire, joined by new additions Avantika ("Not Suitable For Work") and model Alex Consani.

Though "13" would have marked Grande's first season as an "AHS" cast member, she has worked with Murphy in the past. She famously portrayed Chanel No. 2 on Murphy's short-lived Fox comedy "Scream Queens," during which she live-tweeted her own death at the hands of the stab-happy Red Devil.