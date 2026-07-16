After The Incredible Hulk, Bill Bixby Starred In A Forgotten '80s Sitcom

After spending five seasons transforming from a mild-mannered scientist to a raging, green-skinned behemoth on CBS' "The Incredible Hulk" (our top-ranked Hulk TV show), Bill Bixby stepped away from the weekly-series grind in favor of doing a TV movie ("Murder Is Easy") and hosting a TV special ("The Book of Lists"). By the time the fall 1983 TV season rolled around, however, Bixby was back in CBS' primetime lineup, returning to comedy, the genre that had first made him a staple of the small screen. This time, he starred in the forgotten '80s sitcom "Goodnight, Beantown."

Bixby's first major role on a sitcom was in 1963's "My Favorite Martian," in which he played Tim O'Hara, a reporter who stumbles upon a stranded Martian (Ray Walston) and agrees to let the Martian — posing as Tim's Uncle Martin — stay with him while trying to repair his spaceship and return home. After the conclusion of that series, along with a handful of films (including two Elvis Presley flicks, "Clambake" and "Speedway"), Bixby found sitcom success again, this time with "The Courtship of Eddie's Father," in which he played a widower with a young son — Eddie, played by Brandon Cruz — who decides that it's time to start dating again.

For "Goodnight, Beantown," Bixby teamed with Mariette Hartley, with the twosome playing co-anchors of a nightly newscast in Boston. The series was a reunion of sorts for the actors, with Hartley having previously guested on an episode of "The Incredible Hulk."