This Forgotten '60s WWII Action Series Became A Controversial TV Hit

The '60s TV show "The Rat Patrol" boasted plenty of gunfire, explosions, and stunts as the titular unit — three Americans and a British sergeant — gave Erwin Rommel's troops a hard time. Originally airing on ABC, it was a kitschy World War II actioner that was much more concerned with excitement than historical accuracy. American audiences were fine with that; across the pond, less so.

While it was mostly Americans doing the fighting in "The Rat Patrol," the real-life military units that inspired the series, The Long Range Desert Group and the Special Air Service, were Brits. One division of the Eighth Army even had the nickname "Desert Rats." There were similar units of troops from Australia and New Zealand, but no Yankees.

This proved to be an issue for British viewers when the show, which premiered in the States in September 1966, aired on the BBC. The BBC pulled the show after airing just six of the 13 episodes it had already paid for. Australians were also irked, according to news stories at the time, in part because one American character, Christopher George's Sergeant Sam Troy, wore a slouch hat. Such hats were famously worn by Australian troops during the war, not Americans.