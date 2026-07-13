Mayfair Witches Season 3 Drops First Teaser Trailer Ahead Of The Vampire Lestat Finale

Rowan Fielding is heading to Salem next year. During the penultimate episode of "The Vampire Lestat" on July 12, AMC released the first teaser trailer for "Mayfair Witches" Season 3.

Premiering on AMC and AMC+ in 2027 (exact date TBD), "Mayfair Witches" Season 3 relocates the action to Massachusetts, where it will "dive deeper into the mythology of witchcraft, introduce new 'spellbound' families, and feature some of the historical happenings of Salem, the infamous town of witch trials and folklore," according to the official synopsis.

Cast members returning for "Mayfair Witches" Season 3 include Alexandra Daddario as Rowan, Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair, Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve, Alyssa Jirrels as Moira Mayfair, among others.

"Mayfair Witches" Season 3 will also welcome several new faces into the fold: Betsy Brandt ("Breaking Bad") as Katherine, James Frain ("The Tudors") as Solomon, Eliza Scanlen ("Sharp Objects") as Jessica, and Omar Maskati ("Better Call Saul") as Leo. Michiel Huisman ("Game of Thrones") will also appear as Michael, a carpenter and innkeeper with a dark secret whose life is turned upside down when he becomes romantically entangled with Rowan.

Esta Spalding and Thomas Schnauz serve as showrunners for "Mayfair Witches" Season 3, executive-producing alongside Mark Johnson, Thomas Schnauz, Michelle Ashford, and Tom Williams.