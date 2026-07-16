5 Best Yellowstone Villains, Ranked

Creator Taylor Sheridan crafted plenty of memorable characters in "Yellowstone," but a good villain can often be more entertaining than a hero. Since the Dutton family face plenty of threats throughout all five seasons, picking the best "Yellowstone" villains can be trickier than getting Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) to stop drinking Tito's Vodka.

The franchise has exploded since the world was first introduced to the Dutton family in 2018, with Sheridan adding "1883," "1923," "Marshals," and "Dutton Ranch" to the roster of shows in the Duttonverse. But the best "Yellowstone" villains helped the main show stand head-and-shoulders above the rest.

The neo-western show featured plenty of bad guys in the six-and-a-half years it was on television, but these five were the biggest threats to the Dutton family in "Yellowstone."