Yellowstone's 5 Most Shocking Deaths, Ranked

Two things are certain in life — taxes and people dying on "Yellowstone." Taylor Sheridan's acclaimed neo-Western series boasts a large body count, ranging from characters being bitten by snakes to dying in ranching accidents. However, most of the deaths are executions carried out by humans — usually while fighting over land and battling for Montana's soul.

"Yellowstone" often treats the bitter end as throwaway, which is part of the show's charm. After all, the Duttons have access to a "train station" — an out-of-state death pit where the deceased can never be found. It's easy for Sheridan to kill off characters without much thought, but that isn't always the case.

Some deaths stand out as being particularly shocking because they're either tragic, surprising, or mind-bogglingly over the top. Those are the deaths we'll be looking at here. So saddle up, and let's revisit the "Yellowstone" deaths that stand out for being memorable.