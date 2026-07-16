After Buffy, Eliza Dushku Starred In This Sci-Fi TV Series That Was Canceled Way Too Soon
After wrapping up her run as the rebellious character Faith Lehane on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Angel," Eliza Dushku re-teamed with mastermind creator Joss Whedon for the mind-bending "Dollhouse" — a sci-fi TV series that was canceled way too soon. The show centers on an Active named Echo (played by Dushku). For the uninitiated, an Active (also referred to as a "Doll") is a mind-wiped human who can be programmed with temporary personalities, skills, and false memories to serve wealthy clients. They are the creations of a secret organization known as the Rossum Corporation, and they are stored in underground facilities across the globe known as Dollhouses, hence the show's name.
At the time of its Season 1 premiere on Fox in February 2009, Whedon seemed confident about his "five-year plan" for his dystopian drama, telling TV historian and author Alan Sepinwall (per Blogspot), "We have an amazing cast, the best first-year staff I can remember having. I feel like we pulled it off, we did something I'm really proud of." Unfortunately, "Dollhouse" lasted only two brief seasons — a fate similar to some other Joss Whedon TV shows. The short-lived series wrapped things up with a Season 2 finale by the beginning of 2010, ending with a total of 26 episodes.
Like many cult-favorite sci-fi gems, "Dollhouse" had a somewhat mixed reception when it debuted, but it found its stride by Season 2. On Rotten Tomatoes, Season 1 earned a lukewarm 63% fresh rating from critics, while a much-improved Season 2 leaped to an impressive 81% score.
Season 2's positive reviews weren't enough to save Dollhouse
Critics definitely took notice of the show's spike in quality. In its review of Season 2, IGN noted that the show packed an entertaining punch with numerous surprising narrative twists and a satisfyingly apocalyptic finale that highlighted its lost potential. Entertainment Weekly praised the final stretch of episodes, noting that the wrap-up managed to be far more emotionally resonant and effective than initially anticipated.
During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Eliza Dushku opened up about the cancellation, revealing she was on set with Whedon when they got the bad news. "We were optimistic that we would maybe have a chance to go on, but we were also realistic knowing that numbers were the way that they were," Dushku recalled. "It was just a bummer because we're aware of the fan base and the strong audience that we do have for the show and that's what always inspired us and fueled us."
Ultimately, the cast took solace in being able to provide genuine closure. "We're all really thrilled to have gotten a second season and we're really proud of the second season," Dushku told the outlet. "The first season was great, but the second just really gelled, and I feel like people that were watching the show can tell."