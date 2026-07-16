After Buffy, Eliza Dushku Starred In This Sci-Fi TV Series That Was Canceled Way Too Soon

After wrapping up her run as the rebellious character Faith Lehane on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Angel," Eliza Dushku re-teamed with mastermind creator Joss Whedon for the mind-bending "Dollhouse" — a sci-fi TV series that was canceled way too soon. The show centers on an Active named Echo (played by Dushku). For the uninitiated, an Active (also referred to as a "Doll") is a mind-wiped human who can be programmed with temporary personalities, skills, and false memories to serve wealthy clients. They are the creations of a secret organization known as the Rossum Corporation, and they are stored in underground facilities across the globe known as Dollhouses, hence the show's name.

At the time of its Season 1 premiere on Fox in February 2009, Whedon seemed confident about his "five-year plan" for his dystopian drama, telling TV historian and author Alan Sepinwall (per Blogspot), "We have an amazing cast, the best first-year staff I can remember having. I feel like we pulled it off, we did something I'm really proud of." Unfortunately, "Dollhouse" lasted only two brief seasons — a fate similar to some other Joss Whedon TV shows. The short-lived series wrapped things up with a Season 2 finale by the beginning of 2010, ending with a total of 26 episodes.

Like many cult-favorite sci-fi gems, "Dollhouse" had a somewhat mixed reception when it debuted, but it found its stride by Season 2. On Rotten Tomatoes, Season 1 earned a lukewarm 63% fresh rating from critics, while a much-improved Season 2 leaped to an impressive 81% score.