9-1-1's Creator Still Stands By The Show's Most Controversial Death

The wave of mixed opinions generated by the death of Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) on "9-1-1" hasn't made the series' co-creator, Tim Minear, regret killing off the character. From the pilot episode in 2018 up to the end of "9-1-1" Season 8, Bobby was one of the ABC cop procedural's main characters. The Los Angeles Fire Department captain had a difficult past. He dealt with drug addiction and suffered the loss of his family in a fire prior to the show's events. Bobby's "9-1-1" arc established him as a beloved character who always led with courage and compassion.

Bobby died heroically in "9-1-1" Season 8, Episode 15, losing his life in a chemical lab explosion. After the shocking event, Minear told TVLine why he made the decision to conclude Bobby's "9-1-1" story. "This was entirely a creative decision on my part, really. I've been thinking about it for a while. I kind of hinted at it in the 'Hot Shots' episode when Brad Torrance is saying that [his character] isn't going wake up from his coma, and he had that fan going, 'You can't kill him off! He's what holds the [firehouse] together!' I was really thinking seriously about it when we wrote that scene."

Ultimately, Minear wanted to make the series' dangers feel as real as possible. As he put it, "if the stakes are never real, if there's really no chance that any of this peril in which these characters find themselves amounts to anything, I think the show could die."