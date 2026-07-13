Why Daeron Targaryen From House Of The Dragon Looks So Familiar

After Ormund Hightower (James Norton) pulled a fast one on the Blacks in Episode 3, we finally meet the real Daeron Targaryen, played by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, in "House of the Dragon" Season 3, Episode 4.The 17-year-old actor quickly stands out among the rest of the Valyrian-blooded cast as the only one of Alicent Hightower's (Olivia Cooke) children not to bear the Targaryen family's signature platinum hair. Instead, Daeron looks like a Hightower, which is something his cousin and stand-in father-figure Ormund clearly appreciates, given his own distaste for the dragon clan.

Though Ainsworth is young, "House of the Dragon" is not his first major role. You may recognize the actor from his previous turns on shows like the Mike Flanagan Netflix horror series "The Haunting of Bly Manor," in which he played Miles Wingrave. He appeared in a single episode of Netflix's "The Sandman" adaptation, playing young Alex Burgess, and he voiced Pinocchio in the 2022 live-action Disney "Pinocchio" remake.