The Conspiracy At Elle Woods' Seattle High School Explained

In a "Breakfast Club" inspired episode, Elle and her group of friends purposely get detention so they can break into Anderson's office. Miles (Jacob Moskovitz) finds a Polaroid photo of Anderson with a woman other than the one he's married to and a child. A note on the bottom of the photo reads, "What a beautiful family." The woman in the photo is wearing the orange suede jacket Elle saw in Anderson's office. Considering the suspicious photo and note, Elle concludes that someone must be blackmailing Anderson.

One last piece of evidence brings everything together: Coastal Northwest Earthquake Insurance is the heftiest item on the budget. Elle finds it odd that the school added the insurance after their big 1995 Seattle earthquake. Being an LA girl, she knows a thing or two about earthquakes and explains during her mayoral debate exposé that most buildings cannot be insured after suffering damages. She cites the Northridge Fashion Center in California as an example of this. When she calls the company number, Dean's cellphone rings, proving him to be the blackmailer and a fraudulent insurance company. With this, Anderson and Dean are arrested.