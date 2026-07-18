Star Trek: The Next Generation Benefitted From The '80s Writers' Strike In One Very Visible Way

Things got a bit hairy for "Star Trek: The Next Generation" when the 1988 Writers Guild of America strike shut down Hollywood ahead of the show's sophomore season. However, the strike wasn't entirely a negative event for "TNG." It was because of this work stoppage that Jonathan Frakes grew the beard that Commander Riker would famously sport for the rest of the show ... and that many fans say was the start of the series becoming great.

The strike lasted 153 days, severely eating into the time the "TNG" team had to prepare for their imminent second season. As a result, the season is shorter than the others, and one episode is a clip show that's regarded as one of the worst episodes of "TNG." Still, some good came of it. Frakes, who had been beard-free in his Season 1 appearances as the Enterprise's second-in-command, decided not to bother with shaving during the strike. Because of this, he had a beard when he showed up for a meeting with "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry.

"I love the beard. It's nautical," Frakes recalled Roddenberry saying. "We'll keep the beard, we'll trim it down and shape it. It'll be decorative."

The beard made its debut in the Season 2 premiere, "The Child," and the hair and makeup team spent another couple of episodes perfecting the look.