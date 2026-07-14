DWTS: The Next Pro Eliminates A Franchise Alum In First Episode — Who Are Your Early Favorites?

There's another "Dancing With the Stars" competition in the mix, and the winner gets something even better than a Mirrorball: gainful employment!

Ahead of the next "Dancing" cycle this fall, the reality competition has a vacancy to fill on its roster of professional dance partners. To that end, "DWTS: The Next Pro" debuted on Monday with 12 dancers who would love to claim that open spot — and longtime "Dancing" viewers probably recognize a couple of competitors.

Stephani Sosa, for example, is not only the sister of current "Dancing" pro Ezra Sosa, but she was a troupe member on Season 33. She wasn't promoted to pro partner after her troupe stint, though, and was then out of the troupe completely for Season 34, which makes "The Next Pro" her best avenue for getting the full-time gig. (During the premiere, host Robert Irwin says that prior connections to "DWTS" won't count for anything here, but it will be interesting nonetheless to see how far Stephani goes.)

Another franchise alum is Jake Monreal, who competed as a child on both "Dancing With the Stars: Juniors" (as partner to Sophia Pippen) and the kids' season of "So You Think You Can Dance" (with Jenna Johnson as his mentor). Jake didn't reach the finale of either show, but he had an infectious personality, and he's as sweet and earnest as ever in his "Next Pro" debut.