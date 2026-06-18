Dancing With The Stars Adds Jimmy Kimmel Sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez To Season 35
Andy Richter quickstepped so another late-night sidekick could foxtrot.
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" star Guillermo Rodriguez will be a contestant on "Dancing With the Stars" Season 35. HIs casting on the reality competition was announced during Wednesday's episode of the late-night show.
Rodriguez joins previously announced celebrity dancers Maura Higgins ("The Traitors," "Love Island") and Ciara Miller ("Summer House"), as well as Savannah Bananas baseball player Jackson Olson, on the dancefloor in the upcoming season.
Rodriguez has been working on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" for more than 23 years and appears on ABC's chatfest every night alongside host Jimmy Kimmel, as well as in comedic segments like his Oscars red carpet bits.
Conan O'Brien sidekick Andy Richter competed in Season 34
"Dancing With the Stars" Season 34 ran last fall on ABC. Conservationist Robert Irwin took home the Mirrorball trophy in the season finale, but Conan O'Brien's right-hand man Andy Richter — who lacked dancing skill but made up for it with a contagiously positive attitude — wasn't eliminated until right before the semifinals.
The full Season 35 cast will be announced on Wednesday, Sept. 2, on "Good Morning America." In the fall, "Dancing With the Stars" will be broadcast live on ABC and Disney+ and stream the next day on Hulu.
In the meantime, a spin-off — "Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro," hosted by Robert Irwin — premieres Monday, July 13, at 8/7c on ABC, with episodes available the next day on Hulu.
Do you have thoughts on Guillermo Rodriguez's casting? Got any guesses about the remaining mystery contestants? Hit the comments, and let us know!