Dancing With The Stars Adds Jimmy Kimmel Sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez To Season 35

Andy Richter quickstepped so another late-night sidekick could foxtrot.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" star Guillermo Rodriguez will be a contestant on "Dancing With the Stars" Season 35. HIs casting on the reality competition was announced during Wednesday's episode of the late-night show.

Rodriguez joins previously announced celebrity dancers Maura Higgins ("The Traitors," "Love Island") and Ciara Miller ("Summer House"), as well as Savannah Bananas baseball player Jackson Olson, on the dancefloor in the upcoming season.

Rodriguez has been working on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" for more than 23 years and appears on ABC's chatfest every night alongside host Jimmy Kimmel, as well as in comedic segments like his Oscars red carpet bits.