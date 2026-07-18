What 9-1-1 Star Peter Krause Thought About Bobby Nash's Death
The death of Bobby Nash stunned many viewers of "9-1-1," and actor Peter Krause offered his perspective on his character's fate at the time. As captain of the Los Angeles Fire Department's Station 118, Bobby was a central figure throughout the show's first eight seasons. He sacrificed his life in Season 8, Episode 15 while confronting the fallout from an exploding biolab containing a deadly virus.
Although leaving the series was not Krause's decision, he regarded Bobby's sacrifice as a fitting conclusion to the character's story. After the episode aired, Krause released a statement thanking the cast and crew and expressing his gratitude for his time on the ABC procedural, per The Hollywood Reporter.
"I've heard that many fans are upset by this loss and they have a right to be. It is a loss," he wrote. "That said, it was more than a bold creative choice on a bold show. Bobby Nash was written in sacrifice and he was built for this. First responders risk their lives on the job so that others can see another day. His story arc honors them. We at '9-1-1' salute all the incredible men and women who do these dangerous jobs and strive to keep us safe."
Why 9-1-1's showrunner decided Bobby Nash had to die
"9-1-1" showrunner Tim Minear told TVLine that Bobby was always meant to meet a sacrificial end for storytelling reasons. He also recalled how Peter Krause reacted when he learned his character would die, noting that planning Bobby's arc in advance didn't make saying goodbye to the actor any easier.
"He was really professional about it and completely understood, creatively, why I wanted to do it," Minear said. "None of us wanted to do it, because if I kill off Bobby then Peter Krause is going to be a casualty of that choice. That was the hardest part about it, to be honest. I didn't want to not keep working with Peter."
The team of writers behind "9-1-1" was eager to elevate other characters in Bobby's absence. His wife and colleague Athena (Angela Bassett) and fellow firefighter Buck (Oliver Stark) are still reeling from his loss, showing how deeply Bobby's death affected those closest to him. "I think we both understood that, for the health of the show and in order to give all of the characters more story, something like this needed to happen," Minear added. "That's really why I decided to do it."
It's too early to tell how Bobby's death will impact the show in the long run, given that only one season has aired since Krause's exit. With "9-1-1" Season 10 set to premiere in fall 2026, the series has plenty of stories left to tell.