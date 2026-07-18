What 9-1-1 Star Peter Krause Thought About Bobby Nash's Death

The death of Bobby Nash stunned many viewers of "9-1-1," and actor Peter Krause offered his perspective on his character's fate at the time. As captain of the Los Angeles Fire Department's Station 118, Bobby was a central figure throughout the show's first eight seasons. He sacrificed his life in Season 8, Episode 15 while confronting the fallout from an exploding biolab containing a deadly virus.

Although leaving the series was not Krause's decision, he regarded Bobby's sacrifice as a fitting conclusion to the character's story. After the episode aired, Krause released a statement thanking the cast and crew and expressing his gratitude for his time on the ABC procedural, per The Hollywood Reporter.

"I've heard that many fans are upset by this loss and they have a right to be. It is a loss," he wrote. "That said, it was more than a bold creative choice on a bold show. Bobby Nash was written in sacrifice and he was built for this. First responders risk their lives on the job so that others can see another day. His story arc honors them. We at '9-1-1' salute all the incredible men and women who do these dangerous jobs and strive to keep us safe."