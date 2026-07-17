Why Belle Skinner From Marshals Looks So Familiar

The "Marshals" Season 1 finale delivered a shocking cliffhanger for Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), as Tom Weaver's (Chris Mulkey) plot to get the East Camp threatens his whole team. But the show leaves Belle Skinner's fate up in the air after she and Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green) are ambushed by Weaver's gunmen. While you wait for "Marshals" Season 2 to reveal what happens after the shootout, you might be wondering where you've seen Skinner before.

She's played by Arielle Kebbel, an actor who's starred in a handful of great movies and shows over the years. Kebbel broke out in 2006 with a trio of formative high schooler roles. The Floridian actor had to fend off bloodthirsty ghosts as cursed schoolgirl Allison in "The Grudge 2." Then she starred in "John Tucker Must Die" as Carrie, the cheerleader who works with other girls to get revenge on Jesse Metcalf's titular cheater. Kebbel rounded out 2006 by also appearing in Disney's "Aquamarine" movie as Cecilia, the popular girl in school who bullies the mermaid and her friends.

But Kebbel is best known for donning bloodthirsty fangs as Lexi Branson in "The Vampire Diaries," the best friend of Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley). She is killed by Stefan's brother, Damon (Ian Somerhalder), in Season 1 of the CW show, but she still periodically appears throughout the series as a recurring ghostly spirit.