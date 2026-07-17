Why Belle Skinner From Marshals Looks So Familiar
The "Marshals" Season 1 finale delivered a shocking cliffhanger for Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), as Tom Weaver's (Chris Mulkey) plot to get the East Camp threatens his whole team. But the show leaves Belle Skinner's fate up in the air after she and Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green) are ambushed by Weaver's gunmen. While you wait for "Marshals" Season 2 to reveal what happens after the shootout, you might be wondering where you've seen Skinner before.
She's played by Arielle Kebbel, an actor who's starred in a handful of great movies and shows over the years. Kebbel broke out in 2006 with a trio of formative high schooler roles. The Floridian actor had to fend off bloodthirsty ghosts as cursed schoolgirl Allison in "The Grudge 2." Then she starred in "John Tucker Must Die" as Carrie, the cheerleader who works with other girls to get revenge on Jesse Metcalf's titular cheater. Kebbel rounded out 2006 by also appearing in Disney's "Aquamarine" movie as Cecilia, the popular girl in school who bullies the mermaid and her friends.
But Kebbel is best known for donning bloodthirsty fangs as Lexi Branson in "The Vampire Diaries," the best friend of Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley). She is killed by Stefan's brother, Damon (Ian Somerhalder), in Season 1 of the CW show, but she still periodically appears throughout the series as a recurring ghostly spirit.
Arielle Kebbel also appears in Gilmore Girls and 9-1-1
Arielle Kebbel has a number of much-loved dramas under her belt, including "Gilmore Girls," where she played Lindsay Lister — her first acting job in LA. Audiences hated the character when she first arrived in Stars Hollow because she dates Dean Forester (Jared Padalecki), Rory Gilmore's (Alexis Bledel) ex-boyfriend. The couple gets married in Season 4, but Lindsay breaks things off when she discovers Dean cheated on her with Rory. The way Dean treated his wife eventually led fans to start a "Justice for Lindsay" campaign online, and in 2026, Kebbel told StyleCaster (via TikTok) she appreciates how the attitude toward the character has "come full circle."
From 2011 to 2013, Kebbel had a memorable role on "90210" as con artist Vanessa Shaw. Vanessa worms her way into Liam Court's (Matt Lanter) life after running him over with her car. She takes over his life and even tries to blackmail him for $500,000 before she's eventually arrested.
The star also had a recurring role on "9-1-1" in 2022 as Lucy Donato, a firefighter who joins Station 118. Donato later leaves the squad to join the Air Support team after hurting her ankle at a family event, but she briefly returns in the "9-1-1" Season 6 finale during the bridge accident. Kebbel told TV Insider she would "always" return if the opportunity arose because she "loved being a part of that ensemble."