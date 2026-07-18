Why Taylor Sheridan Was Forced To Fire Robert Redford From Yellowstone

While "Yellowstone" was still in its early stages, the series was actually going to star the legendary Robert Redford as the main character John Dutton — until creator Taylor Sheridan was forced to fire the now-late performer, that is. The network didn't actually want Redford for the show, they just wanted an actor of his type. Prior to the show's reign at Paramount, "Yellowstone" was in development at HBO — and they didn't love Sheridan's vision.

In fact, when the creator pitched the series with Kevin Costner in the leading role, execs claimed the part called for a generational talent and offered to greenlight the pilot if Sheridan could lock in Redford to play John Dutton. "I drive to Sundance and spend the day with him and he agrees to play John Dutton," the showrunner told The Hollywood Reporter. "I call the senior vice president in charge of production and say, 'I got him!'" But HBO was shocked by Sheridan's legwork and told him they had actually meant that the role required a similar actor, not the actual iconic performer in question.