A Devil-Themed Real Ghostbusters Episode Resulted In A Lot Of Angry Parents

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Who you gonna call? If you were an evangelical parent in the 1980s, the answer was probably the producers of "The Real Ghostbusters." One of the best cartoon spin-offs of a mature movie, "The Real Ghostbusters" continued the adventures of the movie's band of ghost hunters for hire. Naturally, every episode saw the Ghostbusters dealing with some new supernatural foe. The series never strayed too far in tone from the movie, which had seen the Ghostbusters preventing the arrival of a god of destruction, so parents probably should have had some idea of what to expect from the cartoon. However, when one episode focused on the Ghostbusters traveling to the domain of the devil, the team behind the show was inundated with complaints.

The "Real Ghostbusters" episode "The Devil To Pay" featured the team taking part in a gameshow hosted by a minor demon named Dyb. While Dyb was not actually the devil, his horned appearance and efforts to trick the Ghostbusters out of their souls were close enough for ultra-religious parents to take umbrage. In Troy Benjamin and Craig Goldberg's book about the history of the animated series, "The Real Ghostbusters: A Visual History," episode writer Pamela Hickley said that "parents were p***** off that the devil was in it. But they didn't pay attention, because he wasn't the devil, he was a dybbuk." Her husband and co-writer on the episode, Dennys McCoy, noted that the production team "got so much mail about 'The Devil To Pay.'"