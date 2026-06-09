10 Best Monster Of The Week Shows, Ranked

Monster-of-the-week television shows have delighted audiences for decades. The gist is that a hero encounters a threat that must be stopped before the episode ends. Storylines rarely cross over into the next episode, with each installment more or less functioning as a hard reset of the formula.

Rinse and repeat.

Shows like "Kolchak: The Night Stalker" and "The X-Files" follow this pattern, sometimes blending the monster-of-the-week approach with a larger story. Either way works, and honestly, sometimes it's fun to jump into a series without needing to watch dozens of previous episodes to understand what's happening.

If you're looking for some of the best examples of this narrative structure, look no further. The following list highlights the 10 best monster-of-the-week TV shows, ranked from worst to best. We've included everything from terrifying horror to lighthearted animated fare. Read on to see where the likes of "Charmed" and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" land on our ranking, and which series earns the top spot.