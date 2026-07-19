Jamie Lee Curtis Starred In A Forgotten '90s Sitcom That Deserves More Love Today

These days, "Anything But Love" is arguably a footnote in Jamie Lee Curtis' career, as she's found massive success as a movie and TV star, even garnering critical acclaim for her roles in series like "The Bear." Be that as it may, her run on this four-season wonder warmed the hearts of sitcom fans who've had the pleasure of watching it throughout the years. "I adored 'Anything But Love'," one fan wrote. "That was such a great show." Of course, a show like "Anything But Love" relies on its stars to portray a couple worth rooting for.

Fortunately, Richard Lewis and Curtis managed to accomplish that, with one fan writing, "It was a fun show. They had good chemistry." Curtis also has fond memories of starring on "Anything But Love," as she enjoyed working alongside Lewis. The "Halloween" star praised the comedian for making her laugh and helping her become sober behind the scenes, with the pair maintaining a strong friendship long after the show ended. As important as "Anything But Love" is to Curtis, the series isn't currently streaming anywhere. The only way to the forgotten sitcom is by tracking down episodes on YouTube, or buying the DVD release of Seasons 1 and 2.