A Dentist Visit Inspired One Of Orphan Black's Most Interesting And Intimate Scenes

"Orphan Black" examines the disturbing ethics of cloning and cutting edge medical research, so it's only fitting that a dentist visit inspired one of the directors to spice up an intimate scene into a power play. "She-Hulk" actress Tatiana Maslany plays 17 different clones in the underrated science-fiction show, and one of them is corporate villain, Rachel Duncan.

During Duncan's affair with employee-turned-plaything, Paul Dierden (Dylan Bruce), director Helen Shaver wanted to explore ideas of submission and control to punch up what would've been an otherwise stereotypical sex scene. "For me, it became like, 'What does Rachel want? Rachel doesn't care — she is doing nothing for Paul's pleasure. This is all about her, he is an instrument.' So how do we show that?" she explained to Nerdist.

Shaver struck gold after she visited the dentist and was creeped out by the experience, which led to a jaw-dropping moment. "The idea of somebody sticking their hand and a machine in my mouth is like, what?! No. At the same time, the idea of looking a gift horse in the mouth and how you examine the horse's mouth popped into my mind," she recalled. "So I started working on this image of her opening his mouth and putting her hand in, and not allowing him to touch her."