Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed Boss Breaks Down That 'Heart-Pounding' Finale Twist And Teases Season 2 Possibilities — Plus, Grade It!

TVLINE | This show is such a unique balance of comedy and thriller. Do you see it more as a comedy with thrills, or a thriller with jokes?

I like to use the word "comed-iller," but I don't really think it is that. I guess you could call it a "thromedy." It is probably more of a "thromedy," though. I think comic-slash-anything is always very fraught, because if you make it too funny, if it's a horror, if it's a thriller, you just take all the stakes out. So in making this show, we — the producers and the writers, and then the rest of the crew and the actors — we all were like: This is a thriller that happens to be populated with people who are funny. So we never really wrote scenes that were jokes, per se. It always comes out of the character, how they react to the situation, the comedy. So that, I think, was our sort of north star in terms of making sure the stakes stayed high, and I think we're going for the naturalism and the believability that this is scary and people are actually dying.

TVLINE | I want to talk a little bit about Tatiana Maslany. I loved her on "Orphan Black," and she was playing a bunch of clones on there, but here, she's bringing so many different shades to this one person. Where did she come in as far as the casting process goes? How much of Paula did you already have in place when you cast her? And then what did she add to it after she was cast?

Well, we had a lot of Paula in place. We had about two episodes written when she was cast. But what happens, especially with an actor of her caliber, is they put on the clothes of this character that were just words on a page, and they make it into a real [person]. Tatiana made Paula into Paula. I can't see her any other way, and she owns the character now. So it's sort of like we wrote it, we had it, she knew what she was going to be doing, and then she took it even further. And then, after she was cast, we had only written really the first two episodes, and I then was like, "Well, it's Tatiana Maslany. We can do this. We can do that. Let's have her do this." Because you just know that she's so capable of anything. I can't say how lucky we are to have her, and how amazing it is to watch her work.