House Of The Dragon's James Norton Marvels At That Episode 4 Bathtub Scene: 'I Went So Big — And They Used It!'

Thanks to Sunday's "House of the Dragon," we've got a new entry in the "Game of Thrones" bath-matic universe.

Continuing in the tradition set by Jaime and Brienne's bathtub scene in "Game of Thrones" Season 3, this week's "House of the Dragon" gave us more insight into Ormund Hightower (played by James Norton) via dialogue delivered both in and out of the bathtub at his Tumbleton quarters.

As the Hightower leader holds an audience with some disgruntled local nobles, he steps out of the water and dries himself leisurely as he announces that he's not planning to change any of his plans — nor be threatened by Rhaenyra Targaryen's beasts.

"We discussed beforehand how far to push it," Norton tells me in the video above. "Coming into he show at a later stage, you have the benefit of being able to see and feel the tone. And the show is epic and muscular and terrifying and playful and fun and irreverent."

He continues: "That was my first opportunity to go, 'Let's go big. Let's see how big a swing we can take here.' And we kind of kept getting bigger and bigger as we got out of the bath, delaying the towel longer and longer. We were playing, and it was a collaborative journey. I remember I was like, 'I'm just going to go big and c*ck my hip and go, 'Is she a queen, or is she. b*tch with a dragon?'" He laughs. "And I went so big, and they used it!"