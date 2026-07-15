Wizards Beyond Waverly Place To End In August — Season 3 Trailer Reveals Harper And Mason's Return

The Russo family (along with several exciting familiar faces) will return for one last spell next month: the four-part "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" series finale event will air Tuesday, August 4 (8/7c) on Disney Channel, available to stream next day on Disney+, TVLine has learned.

Disney also dropped a trailer for the highly-anticipated farewell event, which includes the first footage of two major returns from "Wizards of Waverly Place": Jennifer Stone, who played Alex's (Selena Gomez) BFF Harper, will guest-star in the final season, as will Gregg Sulkin, who played Alex's werewolf boyfriend Mason.

The final episodes will also introduce Brandon Micheal Hall ("Search Party") as Damien Penwulf, the never-before-seen father of Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown). Additional guest stars include Maria Canals-Barrera as Russo family matriarch Theresa, Ramon Reed as Silas Evilini, and Tobias Jelinek as the nefarious Lord Morsus.

"Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" stars David Henrie as Justin Russo, Brown as Billie, Alkaio Thiele as Roman Russo, Max Matenko as Milo Russo, Taylor Cora as Winter, and Mimi Gianopulos as Giada Russo.