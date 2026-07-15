Casting News: Steve Buscemi Joins FX's Far Cry, This Is Us Star's Apple TV Thriller, And More

FX's "Far Cry" series has added another player to the game.

Steve Buscemi has signed on to co-star in the upcoming video game adaptation, TVLine has learned, with Rob Mac and Lizzy Caplan — who's also joining Apple TV's "The Morning Show" — already in the cast. No details on Buscemi's character have been released.

The "Far Cry" video game franchise launched in 2004 with the PC game "Far Cry," a first-person shooter with a tropical island setting. The franchise later grew to six games and numerous spin-offs, eventually getting ported over to XBox and PlayStation consoles as well. It also inspired a 2008 film adaptation.

FX's "Far Cry" series is co-created by Mac and "Fargo" showrunner Noah Hawley, with Mac set to star as well. The series "will retain" the video game franchise's "signature standalone storytelling format with each season set in a new setting following a new cast of characters," the network says.

Buscemi is best known for film roles like "Reservoir Dogs" and "Fargo," but he also has an extensive history on the small screen. He played ex-con Tony Blundetto on "The Sopranos" and starred as Atlantic City gangster Nucky Thompson on HBO's "Boardwalk Empire," winning a Golden Globe and earning two Emmy nominations. His other TV credits include "30 Rock," "Miracle Workers," and "Wednesday."