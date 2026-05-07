Casting News: The Morning Show Adds Lizzy Caplan, Kelly Clarkson Returns To The Voice, And More
"The Morning Show" is adding Lizzy Caplan to its roster of on-air talent.
Caplan will join the cast of the Emmy-winning Apple TV drama for its upcoming fifth season, Deadline reports. She'll play Gwen, "a passionate and uncompromising Broadway theater director."
She joins an all-star list of cast additions for Season 5, including Jeff Daniels (as self-made billionaire Lukas), Renee Rapp (as rising UBN star Samantha), and "Grey's Anatomy" alum Jesse Williams (as UBN's new head of news Vernon). Apple TV renewed the series for Season 5 in September; Season 4 wrapped up in November.
Caplan is a TV veteran with credits ranging from "Freaks and Geeks" and "True Blood" to "Party Down" and "Masters of Sex." She recently starred opposite Joshua Jackson in Paramount+'s "Fatal Attraction" reboot and joined Robert De Niro and Angela Bassett in the Netflix political thriller "Zero Day." She also earned an Emmy nomination in 2023 for the Hulu limited series "Fleishman Is in Trouble."
In other casting news...
* Kelly Clarkson will return as a coach in Season 30 of "The Voice," airing this fall on NBC. Clarkson joins fellow returning coach Adam Levine, with more Season 30 coaches still to be announced. The news comes three months after Clarkson announced she's ending her daytime talk show after seven seasons.
* Prime Video's "We Were Liars" has added six to its Season 2 cast, including Josh Dallas ("Manifest") as a young version of David Morse's Harris, Peyton List ("The Flash") as a young version of Wendy Crewson's Tipper, and Madison Wolfe ("The Hunting Wives") as a young version of Candice King's Bess.
* Marisa Tomei ("Empire"), Kelly Macdonald ("Boardwalk Empire"), and David Harewood ("Homeland") will star in Season 2 of the HBO/Sky legal drama "War." Season 1, starring Dominic West and Sienna Miller, is set to debut later this year.
* Ginnifer Goodwin ("Once Upon a Time") has joined the cast of Prime Video's book adaptation "The Probability of Miracles," Deadline reports. She'll play a mother who moves to a new town with her cancer-stricken teen daughter after the daughter receives a terminal diagnosis.
* MGM+'s upcoming reboot of "The Magnificent Seven" has added "Yellowstone" alum Will Patton to star alongside Matt Dillon, per Deadline. He'll play ruthless baron Cyrus T. Clemons.