Casting News: The Morning Show Adds Lizzy Caplan, Kelly Clarkson Returns To The Voice, And More

"The Morning Show" is adding Lizzy Caplan to its roster of on-air talent.

Caplan will join the cast of the Emmy-winning Apple TV drama for its upcoming fifth season, Deadline reports. She'll play Gwen, "a passionate and uncompromising Broadway theater director."

She joins an all-star list of cast additions for Season 5, including Jeff Daniels (as self-made billionaire Lukas), Renee Rapp (as rising UBN star Samantha), and "Grey's Anatomy" alum Jesse Williams (as UBN's new head of news Vernon). Apple TV renewed the series for Season 5 in September; Season 4 wrapped up in November.

Caplan is a TV veteran with credits ranging from "Freaks and Geeks" and "True Blood" to "Party Down" and "Masters of Sex." She recently starred opposite Joshua Jackson in Paramount+'s "Fatal Attraction" reboot and joined Robert De Niro and Angela Bassett in the Netflix political thriller "Zero Day." She also earned an Emmy nomination in 2023 for the Hulu limited series "Fleishman Is in Trouble."