Casting News: Joshua Jackson Joins Your Friends & Neighbors, Ellen Pompeo's Hulu Pilot, And More

Look out, Jon Hamm: There's a new man moving into your neighborhood.

Joshua Jackson has joined the Season 3 cast of Apple TV's "Your Friends & Neighbors," Deadline reports. No details about his character have been released, but it's billed as a "major recurring" role. Michelle Monaghan was previously revealed as a new addition to the upcoming Season 3, with the renewal announced in February.

Hamm stars in the drama as Andrew "Coop" Cooper, who starts robbing his rich neighbors' houses after he gets fired from his cushy hedge fund job. The supporting cast includes Amanda Peet and Olivia Munn. James Marsden joined the cast in Season 2 as mysterious billionaire Owen Ashe, but — spoiler alert! — he was killed off in last week's penultimate episode. The Season 2 finale debuts this Friday.

Jackson first broke out as teen Pacey Witter on the WB drama "Dawson's Creek," which ran from 1998 to 2003. He later starred in the Fox sci-fi series "Fringe" and the Showtime drama "The Affair." He also headlined ABC's "Doctor Odyssey," which was canceled last year after one season.