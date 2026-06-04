Casting News: Joshua Jackson Joins Your Friends & Neighbors, Ellen Pompeo's Hulu Pilot, And More
Look out, Jon Hamm: There's a new man moving into your neighborhood.
Joshua Jackson has joined the Season 3 cast of Apple TV's "Your Friends & Neighbors," Deadline reports. No details about his character have been released, but it's billed as a "major recurring" role. Michelle Monaghan was previously revealed as a new addition to the upcoming Season 3, with the renewal announced in February.
Hamm stars in the drama as Andrew "Coop" Cooper, who starts robbing his rich neighbors' houses after he gets fired from his cushy hedge fund job. The supporting cast includes Amanda Peet and Olivia Munn. James Marsden joined the cast in Season 2 as mysterious billionaire Owen Ashe, but — spoiler alert! — he was killed off in last week's penultimate episode. The Season 2 finale debuts this Friday.
Jackson first broke out as teen Pacey Witter on the WB drama "Dawson's Creek," which ran from 1998 to 2003. He later starred in the Fox sci-fi series "Fringe" and the Showtime drama "The Affair." He also headlined ABC's "Doctor Odyssey," which was canceled last year after one season.
In other casting news...
* Ellen Pompeo ("Grey's Anatomy") will star in the Hulu dramedy pilot "Chicks," per Deadline, reuniting her with "Good American Family" creator Katie Robbins. It follows two estranged half-sisters who start running cons together after their criminal dad dies.
* Sadie Sink ("Stranger Things") will star in the FX limited series "The Marriage Plot," based on the Jeffrey Eugenides novel. The story "follows three recent college graduates caught in an all-consuming love triangle as they reconcile their youthful romantic aspirations with looming adulthood and make life-altering choices about love and identity."
* Patricia Heaton ("Everybody Loves Raymond") will star in the legal drama pilot "Public Interest," along with Richard Schiff ("The West Wing") and James Wolk ("Mad Men"). (No network or streamer is attached at this point.) Heaton will play Ingrid, an attorney thrust into her firm's top role after the firm's president suffers a heart attack.
* Hugh Laurie ("House") has joined Matthew Macfadyen and Dan Stevens in the cast of the MGM+ thriller "Legacy of Spies," Deadline reports.
* Prime Video's "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" has added Matt Rogers ("No Good Deed") to the Season 2 cast as another Mr. Smith, according to Deadline.
* Marcello Hernández ("Saturday Night Live") will host the 2026 ESPYs, honoring the best sports achievements of the year, airing Wednesday, July 15 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
* AMC's "The Audacity" has promoted Jess McLeod, who plays Harper, to series regular ahead of Season 2, per Deadline.