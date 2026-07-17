Descendants: Wicked Wonderland Team Breaks Down The Movie's Mysterious Ending: 'We Shot It A Number Of Different Ways'

"You didn't think that was the end of the story, did you?" That closing line has become somewhat of a tradition with Disney's "Descendants" franchise, and its latest installment — "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland," which premiered July 16 on Disney Channel — is no exception.

This time around, that all-important question is asked by Chessy, the troublemaking daughter of the Cheshire Cat (voiced by Awkwafina). The moment comes, as it always does, in the movie's final moments, after Red (Kylie Cantrall) and her motley crew have battled their way through Wonderland to rescue the Queen of Hearts (Rita Ora) from the now-evil Maddox Hatter (Leonardo Nam).

A lot happens in this movie — arguably one of the franchise's best installments yet, a 90-minute feast of fast-paced action, satisfying character moments, and a no-skip soundtrack — but right now, let's focus on that ending for a minute.

Following the last big group number ("This Is Your Life"), the movie gives us a quick scene with Pink (Liamani Segura) returning to the party to grab something she forgot — her and Red's mysterious memory box from when they were children. Pink briefly opens the box, revealing something shiny and magical inside, though we aren't actually shown the box's contents.

"We love the world of magical objects and what those could be," executive producer Suzanne Todd tells TVLine. "We had made some specific decisions [about that last scene], and we shot it a number of different ways. In the end, we decided to go with what you saw, but we did have some specific ideas about trajectories we might want to jump off of that are interesting."

Todd encourages the fans to keep those theories coming, because she enjoys going on social media to see the "fun and delicious" development that fans hope to see in future movies.