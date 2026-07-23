Before He Was The Witcher, Henry Cavill Starred In This Prestige Cable Drama

Henry Cavill's TV career has majorly been defined by his headlining of Netflix's fantasy show "The Witcher," yet his role on the period drama "The Tudors" stands out as one of his first endeavors on the small screen. Chronicling the reign of King Henry VIII (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) in 16th-century England, "The Tudors" aired four seasons from 2007 to 2010 on Showtime. In every episode, Cavill appears as Charles Brandon, the Duke of Suffolk.

A trusted ally of Henry, Charles has a compelling relationship with the king throughout "The Tudors." Even though Charles angers Henry when he marries his sister, Princess Margaret (Gabrielle Anwar), behind his back, the two prove to be on each other's side in the long run.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, "The Tudors" was a hit among general audiences, reaching an 83% score on the Rotten Tomatoes Popcornmeter and frequently coming up in discussions about the best shows in which royalty takes center stage.