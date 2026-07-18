TVLine's Performer Of The Week: Amy Adams

THE PERFORMER | Amy Adams

THE SHOW | Apple TV's "Cape Fear"

THE EPISODE | "Los Tiempos de Dios Son Perfectos" (July 17, 2026)

THE PERFORMANCE | As big fans of Amy Adams' work coming into her new Apple TV thriller, we were frankly a bit disappointed by how little she was given to do in the early episodes, with her besieged lawyer Anna Bowden a mere sitting duck for snarling villain Max Cady to stalk and terrorize. But over the course of the season, Anna has developed some serious backbone, and this week, Adams showed us the resolve building up inside the show's nominal victim — and also artfully revealed the layers of hurt that led to her dire predicament.

As the episode opened, Anna and her husband Tom had just framed Max for a crime he didn't commit in an attempt to neutralize the threat, and Adams wore a smug smile as Anna stared Max down from across the street while the cops closed in. But that smile vanished when her friend Ray was found murdered and gruesomely dismembered in the family pool, and Adams uncorked a geyser of rage as she screamed obscenities in Max's face, knowing he was responsible. Anna also tried to reconnect with her estranged father, but when dear old Dad asked for a cash payout, Adams' face hardened as Anna realized that his love came with a price tag. Things got even worse when Tom was arrested for Ray's murder, and Anna was put on the defensive when an angry Tom theorized that Max could be Natalie's father, with a desperation creeping into Adams' voice as Anna tried her best to salvage her crumbling marriage.

The stress of all this led the sober Anna to have her first drink in years, and she sat her daughter Natalie down for a soul-baring confession about her days as a blackout drunk, admitting that she may have slept with Max, but she was too drunk to remember. Adams was heartbreakingly vulnerable in that scene, her voice quiet as a whisper, as if she was too ashamed of herself to speak up. But that confession helped her turn the page, and Adams summoned a formidable fury as Anna confronted Max in his hospital bed, grabbing his face and telling him: "I will kill you! I will destroy you!" We don't know how Anna and Max's endgame will play out, but we do know that Adams is finally tapping into the fireworks we expected to see from her all along. — Dave Nemetz

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