TVLine's Performer Of The Week: Amy Adams
THE PERFORMER | Amy Adams
THE SHOW | Apple TV's "Cape Fear"
THE EPISODE | "Los Tiempos de Dios Son Perfectos" (July 17, 2026)
THE PERFORMANCE | As big fans of Amy Adams' work coming into her new Apple TV thriller, we were frankly a bit disappointed by how little she was given to do in the early episodes, with her besieged lawyer Anna Bowden a mere sitting duck for snarling villain Max Cady to stalk and terrorize. But over the course of the season, Anna has developed some serious backbone, and this week, Adams showed us the resolve building up inside the show's nominal victim — and also artfully revealed the layers of hurt that led to her dire predicament.
As the episode opened, Anna and her husband Tom had just framed Max for a crime he didn't commit in an attempt to neutralize the threat, and Adams wore a smug smile as Anna stared Max down from across the street while the cops closed in. But that smile vanished when her friend Ray was found murdered and gruesomely dismembered in the family pool, and Adams uncorked a geyser of rage as she screamed obscenities in Max's face, knowing he was responsible. Anna also tried to reconnect with her estranged father, but when dear old Dad asked for a cash payout, Adams' face hardened as Anna realized that his love came with a price tag. Things got even worse when Tom was arrested for Ray's murder, and Anna was put on the defensive when an angry Tom theorized that Max could be Natalie's father, with a desperation creeping into Adams' voice as Anna tried her best to salvage her crumbling marriage.
The stress of all this led the sober Anna to have her first drink in years, and she sat her daughter Natalie down for a soul-baring confession about her days as a blackout drunk, admitting that she may have slept with Max, but she was too drunk to remember. Adams was heartbreakingly vulnerable in that scene, her voice quiet as a whisper, as if she was too ashamed of herself to speak up. But that confession helped her turn the page, and Adams summoned a formidable fury as Anna confronted Max in his hospital bed, grabbing his face and telling him: "I will kill you! I will destroy you!" We don't know how Anna and Max's endgame will play out, but we do know that Adams is finally tapping into the fireworks we expected to see from her all along. — Dave Nemetz
Scroll down to see who got an Honorable Mention shout-out this week...
HONORABLE MENTION: Delainey Hayles
While we've enjoyed Delainey Hayles' portrayal of Claudia doppelgänger Regina on "The Vampire Lestat," we've sorely missed spending time with her original character, so we were thrilled when Louis and Lestat reached out to Claudia from beyond the grave in the season's penultimate episode. That said, neither the viewers nor the vampires who summoned her were prepared for the explosive wave of unbridled rage she ultimately unleashed during her short but memorable appearance. Years of unimaginable pain and pent-up fury were expelled in the form of truth bombs, each creating a bigger blast than the one that came before, leaving a heap of emotional rubble in their wake. Hearing Claudia finally calling these vampires out for their misdeeds would have been satisfying enough, but Hayles' powerful command of the scene made it an unforgettable experience. And even in her most self-righteous moments, the undercurrent of pain in her voice rang through, constantly adding new layers of heartbreak. Claudia may hate Louis "to the pit of all things," but we love her for getting all of this off her chest — and we'll never stop saying Hayles' name. — Andy Swift
Which performance(s) knocked your socks off this week? Tell us in the comments!