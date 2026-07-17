We'll see five fewer Emmys handed out when TV's biggest night returns to NBC this fall.

The Television Academy's Board of Governors has voted to cut five awards categories from this year's main Emmy ceremony on NBC, TVLine has learned. (Variety first reported the news). The five categories being cut are: supporting actor and supporting actress in a limited series or movie; writing for a limited series or movie; directing for a limited series or movie; and writing for a variety series.

Those five awards will still be handed out by the Television Academy, but they'll be moved to the earlier Emmy ceremonies set for September 5 and 6. (Those earlier awards, known as the Creative Arts Emmys, have aired separately on FXX in recent years.)

The main Emmy ceremony — airing Monday, September 14 at 8 p.m. ET from the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live and hosted by Mariska Hargitay — will now include a total of 19 categories, with the reduced number allowing for more musical performances and comedy sketches and longer speeches. (See the full list of this year's nominees here.)