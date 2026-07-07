Emmys 2026: Mariska Hargitay To Host NBC Telecast In September
NBC is putting one of its best (fictional) detectives on the case of the 2026 Emmy Awards.
"Law & Order: SVU" star/executive producer Mariska Hargitay will host the annual ceremony, TVLine has learned.
The ceremony will be held at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, Sept. 14, at 8/7c. and will be broadcast live on NBC on Monday, Sept. 14, at 8/7c. It also will stream on Peacock.
"Bringing important stories into the light has been the heartbeat of my career. It's my great honor to host the 78th Emmy Awards — in the 100th birthday year of my beloved NBC — and celebrate this extraordinary community of storytellers," Hargitay said via statement. "Whether it's an actor or a director, a costumer or a sound designer, we are all so privileged to take part in creating television that unites us. Regardless of how, where or when we watch, we are together in our laughter, our tears, our love of stories — and our delighted anticipation to see what happens next."
'Mariska has earned her place among television's icons'
"Mariska has earned her place among television's icons," said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events & Specials, NBC & Peacock, said in a statement. "Few performers have left the kind of mark on television that Mariska has. For 27 seasons, she has brought strength, compassion and humanity to one of the most beloved characters on TV. As NBC celebrates 100 years of unforgettable storytelling, we can't think of anyone more fitting to help celebrate the incredible legacy of television."
Television Academy chair Chris Abrego added via statement"; "Mariska is one of television's most beloved stars, whose talent, authenticity and extraordinary connection with audiences have made her an enduring force in our industry and in culture... We're so delighted to have her join us as the host of this year's Emmys telecast and know that she will create an unforgettable evening honoring the very best of television."
Hargitay has played Olivia Benson since "Law & Order: SVU" debuted in 1999; the police procedural will enter Season 28 in the fall. She has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series multiple times, and took home the trophy in 2006.
The 2026 Emmy nominations will be announced Wednesday. Find out why a few shows you might think would get nods won't, and make sure to come back after the noms for all of TVLine's coverage.