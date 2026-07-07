Emmys 2026: Mariska Hargitay To Host NBC Telecast In September

NBC is putting one of its best (fictional) detectives on the case of the 2026 Emmy Awards.

"Law & Order: SVU" star/executive producer Mariska Hargitay will host the annual ceremony, TVLine has learned.

The ceremony will be held at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, Sept. 14, at 8/7c. and will be broadcast live on NBC on Monday, Sept. 14, at 8/7c. It also will stream on Peacock.

"Bringing important stories into the light has been the heartbeat of my career. It's my great honor to host the 78th Emmy Awards — in the 100th birthday year of my beloved NBC — and celebrate this extraordinary community of storytellers," Hargitay said via statement. "Whether it's an actor or a director, a costumer or a sound designer, we are all so privileged to take part in creating television that unites us. Regardless of how, where or when we watch, we are together in our laughter, our tears, our love of stories — and our delighted anticipation to see what happens next."