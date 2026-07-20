5 Best Stuart Bloom Moments On The Big Bang Theory

TVLine has already highlighted the five essential "Big Bang Theory" episodes to watch before HBO Max's "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" — episodes that spotlight not only Kevin Sussman's Stuart Bloom, but also his multiverse sidekicks Denise, Bert, and Kripke.

Consider this the companion piece, narrowing the focus to the five Stuart moments that chart his spectacular run of bad luck over the course of 11 seasons on the hit CBS sitcom, before Lauren Lapkus' arrival helped turn things around for the proprietor of the Comic Center of Pasadena.

Stuart stole scenes in ways both big and small, whether he was unwittingly changing the course of Sheldon and Amy's relationship, suffering yet another spectacular humiliation, or simply getting drunk on mimosas. Those highlights transformed him from a recurring oddball into one of the sitcom's most beloved supporting players.

The five selections below best capture Stuart at his funniest, unluckiest, and most endearing.