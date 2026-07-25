The Trippy '80s Sci-Fi Series That Was Ahead Of Its Time

Good science fiction shows know how to balance a wild concept wrapped up in a human story, whether it's the morality debate in HBO's "Westworld," or the warnings about fascism in Disney's "Andor." But there's one trippy forgotten '80s sci-fi show that was ahead of its time. 20 minutes, to be exact.

ABC's "Max Headroom" is set in a twisted, dystopian future and stars Matt Frewer as Edison Carter, a journalist for Network 23. When fleeing from his employer's goons, Carter almost dies by crashing his motorbike into a parking lot gate. To try and salvage the situation, Network 23 uploads his consciousness into a digital TV host. The host calls itself Max Headroom (also played by Frewer), since those were the last words Carter saw on the gate before his accident.

The 1987 series was based on a British TV movie for Channel 4 of the same name, with the subtitle "20 Minutes into the Future." Max Headroom was publicly advertised as an A.I. being, but was actually Frewer dressed in prosthetics. The ABC drama series explored the concept of a virtual presenter in a futuristic world obsessed with consumerism, and made some mind-boggling predictions about the world we live in today.