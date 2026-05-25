10 Forgotten '80s Sci-Fi Shows That Are Still Worth Watching Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The 1980s gave us some great science fiction shows, from "V" to "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and the early days of "Quantum Leap." Still, the decade's sci-fi can suffer from the same problem other TV genres of the era do: Everyone remembers the absolute cream of the crop, but not necessarily the perfectly good shows that are bubbling immediately under the top. That's why there are so many hit shows from the 1980s that nobody talks about today.

It's hard to stay in the zeitgeist for four decades and counting, especially when the 1990s went on to roll out its own bunch of sci-fi shows that still hold up today. Still, the 1980s have their share of commendable science fiction shows, too. Let's take a deep dive into 10 of the most interesting forgotten sci-fi gems of the decade.