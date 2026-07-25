CSI Star Paul Guilfoyle's Incredibly Powerful Star Trek Character, Explained

A longtime member of the "CSI" crime procedural franchise, Paul Guilfoyle took a brief gig in the legendary sci-fi universe of "Star Trek" as an all-powerful being.

Outside of his tenure as Jim Brass in "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and its spinoffs, Guilfoyle appeared in two episodes of "Star Trek: Discovery" Season 3 in 2020, playing a character initially known as Carl. At first, he looks like an ordinary man wearing a suit and top hat, but Carl is actually the Guardian of Forever — an ancient portal through time found on the snowy planet Dannus V. It's not known who created the Guardian of Forever or why they did so, but its power currently manifests itself in the form of Carl.

The two-part "Terra Firma" story arc, taking place in Episodes 9 and 10 of "Star Trek: Discovery" Season 3, sees Guilfoyle's Carl cross paths with Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) on Dannus V. Experiencing time sickness from excessive time traveling and universe jumping, Georgiou is offered a solution by the Guardian of Forever. She survives by traveling through the portal to a time before the Prime and Mirror Universes diverged.